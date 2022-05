Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, who are coming off of a successful defense of their Titles against the Street Profits. Orton welcomed everyone to the show and then said he and Riddle were very excited to be here, though also admitted that they are sick of the chase. He said it was obvious to both of them that the Usos can't make decisions for themselves, and that it was obvious that Roman Reigns is the only person who makes decisions in The Bloodline. Riddle then gave Reigns credit for hitting him with that spear and beating them at WrestleMania Backlash.

