Washington Track Set for Mt. Pleasant State Qualifier

Five KCII area schools were part of the Class 1A state track qualifier meet at Cobra Field in Sigourney Thursday, and six events made sure they will be part of next week’s competition in Des Moines. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves owned four of the six bids doled out to KCII area teams Thursday, three belonging to the Lady Wolves. WMU won the shuttle hurdle with a team of Morgan Grelk, Kayreanna Sharar, Josie Nelson and Keetyn Townsley beating the field with their time of 1:11.82. Townsley also took home the title in the 100m hurdles in 16.73 seconds. Jobey Malone won the shot put for the Lady Wolves with her throw of 37 feet. The fourth bid came from the Wolves Cam Buffington, as he flew 20’11” to claim the long jump. The two WMU field event winners, Malone and Buffington talked with KCII sports about their wins. Malone said, “It’s about not getting nervous, staying under control and not overthinking it. I came out with a 37 (feet), so I’m pretty proud of that. I’m really close to the school record so I have been pushing myself to get as far as I can. I had my mind clear and I just threw it.”

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO