Washington Track Set for Mt. Pleasant State Qualifier

The Big Red Radio Summer Town Tour begins Friday at Kidzfest in downtown Washington. “A Magical Journey to Health” is this year’s theme for the free community event hosted by Washington County Hospital and Clinics and will include kids games, face painting, live music, balloon animals, pony rides, health and safety tips, food vendors, and much more. This is the first time WCHC Temporary Special Events Coordinator Emme Keith has participated in the event, which has brought out her inner child, “So it’s a super fun event, the amount of activities and stuff we do for the event I think is just amazing, it’ll be super awesome. All of my little cousins and my little niece, she’s super excited for it, they’re all like ‘This is a great event.’”
