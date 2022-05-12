Cycling To Creswell

We’re celebrating this week! Former Eugene Weekly intern and Catalyst Journalism Project reporter Ardeshir Tabrizian won second place in investigative reporting in the prestigious Hearst Journalism Awards Program for his story about the death of Eugene resident Landon Payne in local law enforcement custody. Tabrizian is now a writer for the Salem Reporter. As long as we are bragging, former EW intern and freelancer Taylor Griggs is now a staff writer at BikePortland. Former intern Jack Forrest is an E&E News reporting intern for Politico, Ryan Ngyuen, a digital producer at the Seattle Times, is joined there by fellow former EW and Wall Street Journal intern Renata Geraldo, who will be a business reporter. Also a familiar name from EW’s pages now in Seattle is Jade Yamazaki Stewart, the editor of Eater Seattle.

