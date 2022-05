Sophomore Morgan Schwab tied a UVA single-game record with seven assists as No. 15 Virginia (10-9) won 13-11 over No. 18 USC (13-5) on Friday afternoon at Dorrance Field. Schwab had an assist on five of UVA’s first six goals of the game. Freshman Rachel Clark led Virginia with four goals and one assist, freshman Kate Miller had three goals and an assist and redshirt senior Ashlyn McGovern had three goals. Junior Ashley Vernon finished with eight saves in the net for the Cavaliers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO