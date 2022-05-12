Classic Six Flags Over Texas Ride Returns With Modern Updates

With today being Friday the 13th, many horror fans were hoping to be given some good news in honor of the ominous occasion, but in the case of Universal Studios Florida, fans were disappointed to learn that the beloved Monster Café had closed its door permanently. It's unknown why the popular eatery has been closed, with Universal offering a statement that confirms its closure in order to make room "new dining experience." While it's still too early to know exactly what could come of the space, many fans are theorizing that the characters from Despicable Me and Minions could ultimately occupy the space, given that this corner of the park has seen those franchises become more popular.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO