ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Classic Six Flags Over Texas Ride Returns With Modern Updates

By Alanna Quillen
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Flags Over Texas is unveiling its newest ride just in time for summer, and it may sound familiar if you're of a certain age. The park's new Pirates of the Speelunker Cave features a six-passenger boat ride down a river through an indoor setting. The ride is a...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Nears Resurfacing as Water Returns to the Disneyland Attraction

With the reopening of Disneyland after the pandemic shutdown of 2020-2021, one of the few rides to not reopen has been Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage. Upon reopening, the lagoon was surrounded by construction walls as work began on a refurbishment. The first projected opening date was Winter 2021. Then just Winter. Then no projected opening date as winter bled into spring and now into summer.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Orleans Square Slowly Reopening Walkways as Refurbishment Progresses at Disneyland

Refurbishment projects have taken over New Orleans Square at Disneyland, making it a maze of construction walls. Between Pirates of the Caribbean being closed for major refurbishment, as well as Blue Bayou, and the traffic improvement project underway throughout the walkways of the land, and the Fantasmic! equipment refurbishments both on Tom Sawyer Island and on the New Orleans Square side, the land has become a real headache to visitors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
WDW News Today

Texas Congressman Wants to Revoke ‘No-Fly Zone’ Over Disney Parks

Texas Congressman Troy E. Nehls has begun a campaign to revoke the “No-fly Zones” over Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The politician tweeted today that he has sent letters to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and the US Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, beseeching them to revoke the special designation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Malone
ComicBook

Universal Studios Florida Closes Beloved Eatery Permanently

With today being Friday the 13th, many horror fans were hoping to be given some good news in honor of the ominous occasion, but in the case of Universal Studios Florida, fans were disappointed to learn that the beloved Monster Café had closed its door permanently. It's unknown why the popular eatery has been closed, with Universal offering a statement that confirms its closure in order to make room "new dining experience." While it's still too early to know exactly what could come of the space, many fans are theorizing that the characters from Despicable Me and Minions could ultimately occupy the space, given that this corner of the park has seen those franchises become more popular.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Main Street Electrical Parade Spirit Jersey Finally Pulls in to Disneyland

We’ve been waiting what feels like forever, but it’s finally here. The Main Street Electrical Parade Spirit Jersey has arrived in Disneyland. We found this in the Emporium. Main Street Electrical Parade Spirit Jersey — $74.99. The back of the Spirit Jersey features Elliott rimmed in white...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Flags Over Texas#Classic Six
WDW News Today

New Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Ornament Sails Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new split-building Sketchbook ornament inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean has sailed into Walt Disney World. These ornaments show an iconic façade from the Disney Parks on the front, and a scene from inside the building on the back. We found this one at Celebrity 5&10 in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
TRAVEL
buddhaa belly

Five Roller coasters at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World is known for many things like its animation, its wildly known movies, and popular park attractions. But did you know that Walt Disney World parks have roller coasters? That’s right! Disney's parks have several types of roller coasters that are family-friendly. Today, I will share with you five must-see roller coasters at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Brings Back Popular Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks draw thousands of guests each day to enjoy rides on various attractions and watch an array of entertaining shows. Visitors to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida or Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in the spring and summer months can...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Resident Wins $1 Million in Texas Lottery Scratch-Off

A Fort Worth resident just became an "Instant Millionaire." The winner claimed a prize of $1 million prize after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #123, located at 1840 Eastchase Parkway, in Fort Worth. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy