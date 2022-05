Ten people were killed and three others injured in what authorities have described as a “racially-motivated” shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket on Saturday. Police arrested Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white male, after he ― armed with an assault rifle and wearing a tactical vest ― opened fire outside and inside the Tops Friendly Market. The market is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles north of downtown Buffalo.

21 HOURS AGO