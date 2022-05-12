ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Trying to ‘Move Forward’ After Soccer Incident: ‘Everyone’s Embarrassed’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DET9X_0fbcL41j00

Not what they planned. Christina Hall (née Haack), Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) aren't proud of how their recent soccer spat played out in the public eye.

Heather Rae Young and Christina Haack's Relationship: What They've Said

Read article

"Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her husband, Joshua Hall , who were spotted clashing with Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, at a children's sports game on Saturday, May 7.

The Flip or Flop costars, who were married from 2009 to 2018, "really try to handle issues privately," per the insider. "This one just got captured by cameras and everyone's embarrassed by what happened."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7k2c_0fbcL41j00
Christina Haack, Heather Rae Young, and Tarek El Moussa. Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Majil/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Christina, Heather and Tarek want to "maintain" their reputation as friendly coparents "and certainly don't want their image ruined" over the unfortunate disagreement, the source told Us .

While it isn't known what the trio were speaking about during their heated conversation, a rep for the Wellness Remodel author told Us in a statement, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward."

Biggest HGTV Scandals Ever: From On-Set Fights to Canceled Shows

Read article

The game took place one day after the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion hit Netflix. When host Tan France asked Heather about her husband allegedly calling her a "hotter, richer version" of Christina, the former Playboy model gave a coy response.

"I mean ..." Heather repeated during the Friday, May 6, special, turning to her costars for backup.

France was seemingly referring to Christina and Tarek's rumored rift on the set of Flip or Flop last summer, during which the Flip Your Life author reportedly told his ex-wife she's a "washed-up loser." The HGTV personality addressed the July 2021 incident two months later, telling E! News' Daily Pop that "it can be stressful working with an ex."

Christina and Tarek's Ups and Downs: Police Calls, Set Fights and More

Read article

Heather went on to tell Us in September 2021 that the drama had "blown over," adding, "People have to remember they're coworkers and they are exes. There's going to be little frustrations here and there."

Shortly before the foursome's soccer game fight made headlines, they were forced to work together as Tarek and Christina's 6-year-old son, Brayden, underwent an emergency appendectomy . The exes also share 11-year-old daughter Taylor.

The Flipping 101 personality praised his "strong boy" in an Instagram post on Monday, May 9, sharing a glimpse of the little one's recovery. "Very scary day, but we all banned [sic] together as a family to get through it," he added. "Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy."

Comments / 4

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Heather Rae Young’s Net Worth Compares to Husband Tarek El Moussa & What She Makes on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Now that she’s married a woman, Selling Sunset fans want to know about Heather Rae Young’s net worth and how it compares to her husband, Tarek El Moussa. Heather—who was born on September 16, 1987, in Anaheim, California—is a cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset and an agent at the Los Angeles-based high-end, real-estate brokerage firm, The Oppenheim Group. Prior to her career as a real estate agent, Heather was a model and actress. In February 2010, she was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month. She’s also starred in eight movies, including 2014’s Love in...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa Reveals Kids Were ‘Shocked’ When He and Christina Haack Ended ‘Flip or Flop’

The truth comes out! HGTV star Tarek El Moussa revealed how his kids, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, felt about their parents’ hit show, Flip or Flop, coming to an end in March after 10 seasons. The real estate investor gave Us Weekly the scoop in an interview with his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa (née Rae Young). “They […]
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Tarek El Moussa Got Into a Heated Confrontation With Christina's New Husband Joshua Hall

Click here to read the full article. Is anyone keeping score in the really complicated relationships between Christina Hall and her two ex-husbands? We know Ant Anstead has already filed for full custody of their two-year-old son Hudson, which will be determined at a June 28 court hearing. Now, it looks like relations between Tarek El Moussa, the father of their kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 6, is on the outs, too. The Daily Mail captured a showdown between El Moussa, his wife Heather Rae Young, and Christina with new husband Joshua Hall at a children’s soccer game on Saturday. (See...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Stressed? Tarek El Moussa Spotted For First Time Since Public Spat Between Ex Christina Hall & Wife Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa was spotted for the first time since the very public fight between Heather Rae Young and Christina Hall. On Sunday, May 10, the Flip or Flop star was out and about while shooting one of his popular HGTV series in Los Angeles, mere hours after his current wife, 34, and his former spouse, 38, went head to head at son Brayden's soccer game. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Tarek, 40, appeared casual in a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants as he got out his customized Mercedes Sprinter. CHRISTINA HALL REVEALS SON BRAYDEN HAD AN 'EMERGENCY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Tan France
Person
Tarek El Moussa
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Majil Aff Usa#Wellness Remodel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Christina Hall Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Toxic Person' After Ant Anstead's Custody Filing

Christina Hall posted a cryptic quote on social media Thursday shortly after Ant Anstead filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson London. Hall, 38, shared a quote on Instagram from author Jonathan Muncy Storm that seemingly alluded to Anstead's ex parte application, which a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied because Anstead, 43, failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning the child.
CELEBRITIES
People

Christina Hall Claims Ant Anstead Uses Son Hudson, 2, to 'Promote His Business on Social Media'

Christina Hall is calling out Ant Anstead for discrepancies in his custody filing on Thursday. In a response filing from Hall, 38, and her legal team, obtained by PEOPLE, she alleges that Anstead, 43, uses their 2-year-old son Hudson to "promote his business on social media" despite Anstead requesting in his custody filing that their son not appear in any paid media campaigns.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

136K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy