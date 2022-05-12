Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Trying to ‘Move Forward’ After Soccer Incident: ‘Everyone’s Embarrassed’

Not what they planned. Christina Hall (née Haack), Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) aren't proud of how their recent soccer spat played out in the public eye.

"Both couples are hoping to put this incident behind them and move forward," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her husband, Joshua Hall , who were spotted clashing with Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, at a children's sports game on Saturday, May 7.

The Flip or Flop costars, who were married from 2009 to 2018, "really try to handle issues privately," per the insider. "This one just got captured by cameras and everyone's embarrassed by what happened."

Christina Haack, Heather Rae Young, and Tarek El Moussa. Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Majil/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Christina, Heather and Tarek want to "maintain" their reputation as friendly coparents "and certainly don't want their image ruined" over the unfortunate disagreement, the source told Us .

While it isn't known what the trio were speaking about during their heated conversation, a rep for the Wellness Remodel author told Us in a statement, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward."

The game took place one day after the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion hit Netflix. When host Tan France asked Heather about her husband allegedly calling her a "hotter, richer version" of Christina, the former Playboy model gave a coy response.

"I mean ..." Heather repeated during the Friday, May 6, special, turning to her costars for backup.

France was seemingly referring to Christina and Tarek's rumored rift on the set of Flip or Flop last summer, during which the Flip Your Life author reportedly told his ex-wife she's a "washed-up loser." The HGTV personality addressed the July 2021 incident two months later, telling E! News' Daily Pop that "it can be stressful working with an ex."

Heather went on to tell Us in September 2021 that the drama had "blown over," adding, "People have to remember they're coworkers and they are exes. There's going to be little frustrations here and there."

Shortly before the foursome's soccer game fight made headlines, they were forced to work together as Tarek and Christina's 6-year-old son, Brayden, underwent an emergency appendectomy . The exes also share 11-year-old daughter Taylor.

The Flipping 101 personality praised his "strong boy" in an Instagram post on Monday, May 9, sharing a glimpse of the little one's recovery. "Very scary day, but we all banned [sic] together as a family to get through it," he added. "Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy."