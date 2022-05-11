Broadway at the Barn – Lebanon Community Theatre

It's the season for soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes. For a kid, few things will beat Son's in East Petersburg. This spot is locally known for serving large portions. They also have more options when it comes to ice cream than I've seen anywhere else, not only in Lancaster but the surrounding areas as well. There is so much to choose between it can actually get tricky to decide what to order. Everything looks delicious. Son's also make their own Italian ice. Their gelatis are made with creamy soft serve vanilla ice cream, and flavors rotate and change daily.

EAST PETERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO