The Sacramento Observer is proud to announce two new Report For America corps members who start in June. Both are versatile, accomplished journalists:. Casey Murray joins us as a Data Reporter exploring a broad range of racial inequities. Murray covered breaking news and helped to develop podcasts at KSHB, an NBC affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri. At the University of Missouri-Columbia, Murray covered health and did newscasts for KBIA, an NPR affiliate, reported for the Missouri Broadcasters Association, and hosted an entrepreneurship podcast for Missouri Business Alert. She has interned at Politico Europe, where she managed social media platforms and assisted with data projects.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO