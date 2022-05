It seems like every summer there's a point where Iowans take a step outside and say "Whoa! Why is it so freaking humid?" Considering we skipped spring and went right into summer this year, it feels like we didn't even get a warning day for the impending humidity. We just got schmacked right in the mouth with it. I took one step outside yesterday and was immediately moist, and that's a consistent thing during summers in the Hawkeye State.

