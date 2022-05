Submitted by Chief Sharon Verges, Spring Valley Police. SPRING VALLEY, WI – There has been a increase in scams recently, especially towards the elderly. Recently I received a report of an elderly person who received a phone call from whom they believed to be their grandson. He was crying and upset on the phone and said he was in jail for an accident and needed money for an attorney because the person in the other car was pregnant and lost their baby. The elderly person was given a phone number to a person they believed was the lawyer and when the elderly person contacted the supposed lawyer, they requested a large amount of money be sent in cash to them.

