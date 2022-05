Is Friday the 13th really bad luck? Probably not. It’s just another reason for having fun in the world of, “Creepiness”. We were talking about superstitions this morning. You were giving me all kinds of superstitions from, singing at the table will kill a relative, black cats, walking under ladders, etc… I read earlier that the “Lucky Penny” superstition was the most popular in Iowa. Find a penny, pick it up then all day long you’ll have good luck.” The history of that is pretty interesting. Folklore from ancient civilizations said metals—like copper—were gifts from Gods intended to protect people from evil.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO