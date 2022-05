Restaurants on Warren and Front Streets showed off their chops this past Friday with 1911 Smokehouse leading the charge with its Fridays on Front Street initiative. Reggie Hallett, an Executive Chef and part-owner explained things are slightly different in downtown Trenton. “The difference is we’re doing Fridays on Front,” Hallett said. He said that they would have a DJ every Friday in the backroom. “We want you to start your party here. You don’t have to stay here, but we’d like it if you want to, but… start to party here. with good music, good vibes, music and food and then you can go somewhere else and continue your party.”

8 HOURS AGO