Back in May 2020, Dan Moy, a 27-year Air Force veteran and then the chairman of the Charlottesville GOP, cast his vote for Bob Good at the party’s nominating convention for Virginia’s 5th congressional district, helping him unseat Rep. Denver Riggleman, the incumbent. Later that year, Good was elected to Congress, where he quickly made a name for himself as a conservative firebrand and a heavily partisan lawmaker with little interest in working with anyone who doesn’t share his values.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO