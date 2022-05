The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved funding for 16 projects across Southwest and Southside. The grants were approved at the commission’s meeting in Bristol on Thursday. The largest is $800,000 to help expand rail service at the future Blue Star medical glove manufacturing site in Wythe County; the smallest is $2,500 for a sheep wool baler in Grayson County. (Background on the Wythe County project, which has been called the largest manufacturing announcement ever in Southwest Virginia: “Nearly 2,500 jobs announced in Wythe County.”)

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO