If there is ever an emergency in town, or timely news needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder to put it online immediately. It seems like construction is all around us. It’s a common topic — whether it is building a new hotel, or expanding parking along Broadway, or avoiding 4th Avenue with its construction on both the sidewalks and the river area. Some rumors were being spread about delays, or errors, and more, so I decided to check it out with those who are in charge of making it all happen, and got some solid answers.

LYONS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO