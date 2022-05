We are proud to announce and congratulate the following members of the boys and girls track & field team who had an outstanding performance at the FHSAA 4A State Championships in Gainesville, Florida today. Go Wolves!. Amber Schulz | 6th place/5th place | 1600m/3200m. Shane Exilhomme | 3rd place |...

