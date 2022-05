BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — People in the Bristol area will be pressing their luck and hoping to hit the jackpot with a new job over the next few days. Hiring events for all positions will be Friday and Saturday from 10 am. to 8 p.m. at the Bristol Conference Center located at 3005 Linden Drive in Bristol, Virginia. Additionally, food and beverage-related hiring events are scheduled for May 16 and May 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

