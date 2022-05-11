What To Expect at Kalamazoo Pride 2022

Kalamazoo, we want to help you Spring Into Summer with a $500 Visa Gift Card thanks to our friends at J Rittenmeyer USA. But how do you get your hands on it? It's simple... Once a day, we'll be dropping a blue button into one of our articles that says "Spring Into Summer." All you have to do is simply click on the button and click on the daily entry. But each daily entry lasts only 24 hours, so make sure everyday you listen to our station on where to find the article that has the entry button, or just click on the articles and find it.

