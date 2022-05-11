ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

What To Expect at Kalamazoo Pride 2022

By Dana Marshall
K102.5
K102.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a long absence due to the pandemic, Kalamazoo Pride is back in full force this year. Kalamazoo Pride is a beautiful weekend where the community comes together regardless of gender, race age, or orientation. This year Pride will be...

k1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
K102.5

Farmers Markets Are in Bloom Across Southwest Michigan

Tis the season for farmers markets in southwest Michigan! A majority of the local area farmers markets have celebrated their opening weekend which means spring is here to stay. There's nothing better than waking up on a Saturday morning and moseying on over to a nearby farmers market to enjoy the wares from local vendors.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Downtown Muskegon Business Makes Strong Point For Shopping Local

When We talk about Downtown Battle Creek and Downtown Kalamazoo there are a lot of great businesses that come to mind from Schlotzsky's, Bell's Eccentric Café, Old Dog, Shakespeare's, Griffin Grille and more. All of these are fantastic options and anyone visiting or from Kalamazoo should at least be hitting places like this up when downtown. But there are also some great watering holes and shops a little off the beaten path that don't get as much love or attention because it's not located off of the "main street" and that's something one local business in Muskegon wanted to hit on.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Kalamazoo, MI
K102.5

Writer for Some of TV’s Biggest Comedies is a Hackett Graduate

Did you know a Kalamazoo native has been a comedy writer for shows like Modern Family, Community and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia?. While watching an older episode of Modern Family the other day, specifically the "Ringmaster Keifth" episode from 2017, I was surprised by the Kalamazoo reference. Then my fiance', a Hackett graduate, pointed out that one of the writers, Megan Ganz, went to her school. It didn't take much digging to find an incredible resume of comedy writing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Kalamazoo, Here’s How To Spring Into Summer For $500

Kalamazoo, we want to help you Spring Into Summer with a $500 Visa Gift Card thanks to our friends at J Rittenmeyer USA. But how do you get your hands on it? It's simple... Once a day, we'll be dropping a blue button into one of our articles that says "Spring Into Summer." All you have to do is simply click on the button and click on the daily entry. But each daily entry lasts only 24 hours, so make sure everyday you listen to our station on where to find the article that has the entry button, or just click on the articles and find it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Larry Bell’s Purchases Food Dance Building For His Foundation

It's funny how real estate and areas change. Twenty-five years ago, Food Dance at Michigan and Pitcher Streets in Kalamazoo was a fairly new restaurant on the cusp of what would become a thriving downtown restaurant and bar/beer scene in Kalamazoo. Across the street was The Warehouse, which, at the time along with Bourbon Street and Wayside West, was one of the most popular bars in the city of Kalamazoo. But times change, even in a short span of twenty-five years. Bourbon Street is no more, as is Wayside West. The Warehouse was redone as fancy office space for the Arcus Foundation. And now the same will happen to the building that housed Food Dance.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

The Wienermobile is Coming to West Michigan This Week!

America's favorite giant hot dog on wheels is heading to west Michigan! Always a fantastic photo-op, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in our neck of the woods later this week and you don't want to miss it!. Disclaimer: I am a giant Wienermobile fanatic. I think I've seen the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
K102.5

Allegan, Battle Creek And Two Grand Rapids Beers Win 2022 World Beer Cup Medals

It appears the golden age of craft beer in West Michigan continues. Five beers brewed in the region picked up medals in the most recent World Beer Cup. The gold medal winner in the group is from The Mitten Brewing in Grand Rapids. Its a brown ale, Triple Crown Brown. It describes it as "a sessionable, malt-forward, English Brown Ale with light chocolate and roasted malt character."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
K102.5

Mary Monko’s Tragic Decapitation Inside Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids

Every once in a while you stumble across some Michigan history that isn't so pretty and actually leaves you with chills. One such story popped up on my timeline I wanted to share with you about a woman named Mary Monko who was tragically decapitated by an elevator in the early 1900's in the, at the time, new Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids, now known as the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. A newspaper clipping from the Clare Sentinel depicts the events which led to the tragic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
K102.5

Dollar Tree Family Dollar Combo Store Opening In Stevensville, Michigan

The day has finally come which I think we all feared, but never wanted to verbalize. But now that it's here we need to confront the situation and start talking about how we're going to process this. It's just been announce that in the old Walgreens on Red Arrow Hwy. at 2485 Glenlord Rd. in Lincoln T.W.S in Stevensville. Soon there will be a Dollar Tree/ Family Dollar combination store. Two worlds collide in this crazy twist turn of news that I feel was destined to happen eventually.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Dj#Racism#Grand Rapid#Orion Story#Mx Miss#Outfront Kalamazoo
K102.5

Michigan Man Interviewed For His Friendship & Time Spent with Elvis Presley

I can honestly say that I shook the hand that shook the hand. That's at least what my Uncle Bean, Johnny B, whose real name is Johnny Lang told me the last time I saw him a few years ago. Johnny has always been one of the most colorful, lively and entertaining people I've had the pleasure of calling my extended family, but it wasn't until my early 20's that I truly understood just why he was filled with such life. Johnny has 5 kids, won multiple awards from Forgotten Harvest for excellence in community service and still has many gifts in life.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

West Michigan Retreat Hopes to Support Families Affected by Cancer

It's something we all hope to never hear: a positive cancer diagnosis. Especially, when it comes to children. It's a heartbreaking journey for any family to go through. Especially, during a pandemic where resources for support might be limited. Thankfully, as things are slowly returning to "normal", there's at least one organization hoping to provide a little bit of fun for families affected by cancer.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
K102.5

Things To Do On A Nice Day Near Kalamazoo

Now that the weather in west Michigan is (finally) starting to warm up, it's time to get outdoors! With an upcoming 80 degree spell in our sights, it seems like we're jumping straight from an usually wet spring to summer weather! That's Pure Michigan for you. A local Reddit user...
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Sweet Act of Kindness for the Kids at Vicksburg’s Apple Knockers

It's easy to get overwhelmed with bad news lately, isn't it? Maybe that's why we are always so overjoyed when we hear or read about people being kind for no particular reason. Apple Knockers, a popular eatery and ice cream spot in Vicksburg, recently shared a Facebook post detailing such a moment. Just yesterday, (5/10) Apple Knockers apparently had a visitor from someone who wanted to make sure that kids were able to get some free ice cream on the first really warm day of the year.
VICKSBURG, MI
K102.5

Now and Then: How the Kalamazoo Valley Museum Has Grown, Changed

It's funny how age changes your perspective. When I was a kid, a trip to the museum was quite the event. If it was a great museum, it was a chance to explore a special place. Then you get older, you sort of forget about museums, until you have kids and you get reintroduced into that world. And as you get older, you actually manage to find time for museums. (And you also find out items and eras that you used and lived through are now museum pieces.)
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy