What To Expect at Kalamazoo Pride 2022

It's funny how real estate and areas change. Twenty-five years ago, Food Dance at Michigan and Pitcher Streets in Kalamazoo was a fairly new restaurant on the cusp of what would become a thriving downtown restaurant and bar/beer scene in Kalamazoo. Across the street was The Warehouse, which, at the time along with Bourbon Street and Wayside West, was one of the most popular bars in the city of Kalamazoo. But times change, even in a short span of twenty-five years. Bourbon Street is no more, as is Wayside West. The Warehouse was redone as fancy office space for the Arcus Foundation. And now the same will happen to the building that housed Food Dance.
