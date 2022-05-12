ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing Person/Cold Case Detectives Continue to Work to Identify Young Woman Found Deceased in 2018

nashville.gov
 3 days ago

Missing Person/Cold Case detectives continue to work to identify the woman whose body, in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered on September 8, 2018, on the side of the road in the 4400 block of Sulpher Creek Road. Forensic analysis determined that she was black and possibly Hispanic....

www.nashville.gov

