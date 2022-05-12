Clackamas boys track flies high against Nelson

The Cavaliers win 11 events against Nelson and Central Catholic, prep for district.

There was sun — finally.

There was competition — lots of it.

And there were great performances, too.

But lurking behind it all at Clackamas' Wednesday, May 4, home meet against Nelson and Central Catholic was preparation for the upcoming MHC district meet.

While the Mt. Hood Conference is not keeping team scores or win-loss records this year, Nelson and Clackamas each took their turns in the spotlight. In the end, the Cavaliers flexed their muscles impressively, winning 11 of the day's 17 events, adding another nine runner-up efforts and six third-place finishes. Nelson, meanwhile, won twice at Clackamas, took second in two events and third in two more.

Next up

Clackamas and Nelson will compete in the MHC district meet, set for Tuesday-Wednesday, May 10-11, at Barlow High School. Field events start at 3 p.m. and running events at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, while on Wednesday, field events start at 3 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m.

The winners

The Cavs' efforts were led by a pair of two-time winners — senior sprinter Miles Williams and senior thrower Noah Preuitt — a sweep of the relays and victories by five additional individuals.

Williams set the pace in the 100 and 200 meters, starting with a personal record of 11.15 seconds and following up with a season record of 22.87 during his victory in the 200. Preuitt did his part in the shot put and discus, topping the shot at 42 feet, 9 Â½ inches and the discus with a 132-3.

Senior Ian Patton was very nearly another two-time winner, topping the long jump by more than 2 feet with a mark of 20-9 3/4 while taking second in the 100 (by just .02) with a personal best of 11.17 seconds.

"I (set a PR) last meet, but other than that, today's jump would have been a PR," Patton said. "I was a little lightheaded today, but I got a jump in so it worked out good. I felt like it was a slight off-day today — I felt kind of tired — but I still thought it was a pretty good jump."

Other Clackamas winners included: senior K.J. Johnson-Gibson in the 110-meter high hurdles at 15.63; junior Ashtin Neikes in the 300 intermediate hurdles at 44.79; senior Benjamin Moffett in the javelin with a PR — and the state's best mark to date — of 197-4; and senior Alex McMaster in the triple jump with a PR of 35-8 1/2.

Nelson, meanwhile, picked up victories by sophomore Kai Miles in the 1,500 and freshman Noah Johnson in the pole vault. Miles got things started for the Hawks during his win in the 1,500 with a PR of 4:38.03. Johnson did his thing in the vault with a PR of 8-0 that also paced a 1-2-3 Hawks' sweep.

Nelson also got runner-up efforts from: the 4 x 100 relay team of junior Vlade Thilavanh, sophomore Eli Stevenson, junior Reid Gray and sophomore Sam Lewis at 45.56; and freshman Jordan Aranda in the pole vault at 7-6.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.