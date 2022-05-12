ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

New Beach Club adds to The Island at West Bay’s allure

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Island at West Bay Club is the culmination of luxury living in the acclaimed West Bay Club community of Estero. Sprawling homes are woven amongst manicured fairways, nature preserves and scenic waterways. Among the countless amenities is the West Bay Beach Club, now under renovation. Situated on Little...

gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach Resort to undergo $7 million renovation

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina on Fort Myers Beach is set to undergo a $7 million renovation starting in August. The project, expected to be completed early next year, includes upgrades to 195 hotel guest rooms, including the Captiva Villas, Sands Vills and Sanibel View Studios. Curran Young Construction will handle the project.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
amisun.com

New illegal beach parking trend grows

BRADENTON BEACH – A new parking trend at Cortez Beach is not only making it difficult for legally parked vehicles to maneuver, but is leaving Bradenton Beach police no choice but to write tickets until their hands cramp. On Mother’s Day, May 8, drivers parked their vehicles along Cortez...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Fort Myers company launches it

It’s a blockbuster museum exhibit expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Florida: Gold and silver artifacts and other treasures from ancient South America, all worth an estimated billions of dollars. It won’t stop there, though. After the Boca Raton show wraps up in March, “Machu Picchu...
FORT MYERS, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach Seafood Festival taking place at Riverside

VERO BEACH - May 14 and 15, bring your appetite to Riverside Park in Vero Beach for an abundance of delicious seafood and tropical drinks. The Vero Beach Seafood Festival features a wide selection of seafood vendors serving up some mouthwatering dishes including lobster, crabs, shrimp, fish, and conch. In addition, there will also be plenty of other non-seafood menu choices for the landlubber in your group.
VERO BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gopher tortoise burrows filled with concrete on Marco Island

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after several gopher tortoise burrows were filled in on Marco Island. Gopher tortoises are a threatened species that are protected under state law. The property on Marco Island where the Burrows were filled is home to about 30 gopher tortoises. On...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FPL plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green restaurant chain begins expansion into Florida

Minneapolis-based Crisp & Green begins its expansion into Florida this week with its first restaurant opening in Venice. The fast-casual restaurant concept with a menu of healthier, whole meals plans 30 locations statewide during the next two years, including locations in Naples and Estero. In addition to today’s launch on...
FLORIDA STATE
floridasportsman.com

OIffshore Fort Myers Trip

Went offshore out of my usual spot in Fort Myers in hopes of catching some snapper and possibly grouper. Caught a lot of nice lane and mangrove snapper with a few yellowtail mixed in. Oh and some porgy. But the AJs were relentless in stealing our snappers on the way up. This was around 46 or so miles out in 90-100 FOW.
FORT MYERS, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in Florida

An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Destinations Make List of Airbnb's Top Summer Destinations

Summer is a popular time of the year for travel. Many children are out of school, and summer is sometimes perceived as a time to slow down and enjoy a vacation in warmer weather. Because of its warm climate and an ample number of attractions, Florida has always been a popular domestic vacation destination. According to Visit Florida, in 2019, out-of-state visitors added a whopping $96.5 billion to Florida's economy. And over 131.4 million visitors made a trip to Florida that year.
FLORIDA STATE
swfloridadailynews.com

Aura’s downtown location and onsite establishments attractive to buyers

It’s often been said that the number one factor when it comes to real estate sales is location, location, location. Perhaps the latest example of the wisdom of those words can be found at Aura at Metropolitan Naples, located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, just a short walk or bike ride to downtown Naples.
NAPLES, FL

