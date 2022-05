NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia business owner is in jail after a verbal altercation with a customer leads to him allegedly firing shots. According to the New Iberia Police Department, multiple calls start coming in around 11:31 a.m. on Friday morning to report shots being fired in the area of West Saint Peter Street and Corinne Street. Officers responding discovered the incident happened at a local car dealership in the 500 block of West Saint Peter.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO