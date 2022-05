The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Upper Minnesota River Watershed District will celebrate the completion of the Marsh Lake environmental enhancement project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Marsh Lake Dam, off 255th Avenue SW, southwest of Appleton, and will feature speakers from all the agencies involved. The public may attend or watch it live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usace.saintpaul.

APPLETON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO