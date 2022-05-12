ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LOCAL WEATHER REPORT THURSDAY 5-12-22

navarrenewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Thursday, May 12. This report updates during the day . Today our temperatures will range from a low of 68°...

www.navarrenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/11 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with highs around 70 again. Some clouds stick around tonight, but it will remain mild with temps only falling into the 50s. Tomorrow will start off with some clouds and patchy drizzle, then we'll see breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs around 70 again.Looking ahead: Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs around 70. As for this weekend, we'll see sct'd showers on Saturday and isolated showers on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temperatures continuing to trend up after reaching 80s on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cities in the western part of the state were well into the 80s Tuesday, while eastern communities were a few degrees shy of 80. There’s a lot more where that came from!. Overnight, temperatures slip into the upper 50s, with a few fair weather clouds...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Temperature#Uv
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain moves in Thursday night

Thursday night into Friday morning will see an increased chance for strong storms. “Expect another very warm day with partly cloudy skies and mostly dry daytime hours. Tonight we’ll watch a complex of storms move in. Models still don’t agree
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY

Late afternoon rain showers with possible thunderstorms – Mark

It’s a cool day and afternoon showers are on the way. We could even see a few thunderstorms rolling through the area. Our highs are about 10 degrees below normal today, with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sunny to Partly cloudy and cooler Friday. Today will...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Partly cloudy & warm Sunday, more storms tonight

We'll generally see a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s! We'll be dry at the start of The Who concert at TQL Stadium. Rain arrives after 10 p.m., so anyone out around that time will likely run into some rain. We could see thunderstorms turn strong to severe along with strong winds and the possibility of hail.
INDIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

5/14/2022: Rain chances increase later today….

GREAT weather today for Amsterdam’s Spring Fling Festival and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church’s 50th Greek Festival…. even though there’s the slight chance of a pop-up shower…. Partly sunny, warm, humid today / Saturday…. pop-up shower / thunder late in the day…. highs mainly in...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Brian E Erwin

Understand Severe Weather Risks

Most areas of the US are in the heart of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center is responsible for forecasting the risk of severe weather caused by severe thunderstorms, specifically, those producing tornadoes, hail of one inch (2.5 cm) in diameter or larger, and/or winds of 60 miles per hour The agency also forecasts hazardous winter and fire weather conditions. It does so primarily by issuing convective outlooks, severe thunderstorm watches, tornado watches, and mesoscale discussions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy