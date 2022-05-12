ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Judge reissues bench warrant for probation violation in 2010 fatal crash

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Hermanofski Hermanofski 2012 photo

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen facing another jail sentence on allegations she violated probation for a 2010 fatal crash failed to appear before a Luzerne County judge on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, is wanted for failing to meet with her probation officer for 13 consecutive months from September 2020 to September 2021 and was charged by Wilkes-Barre police with possessing drug paraphernalia when an officer discovered she had syringes inside a vehicle she occupied in the parking lot of Holy Redeemer High School on Sept. 15, 2021, according to court records.

Hermanofski allegedly left an in-patient treatment facility and failed to return to the county correctional facility in December.

A capias warrant, similar to an arrest warrant, was issued for Hermanofski on Dec. 17.

Court records say Hermanofski is serving a probation sentence after she pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and accidents involving death when she struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Joseph Hauze, 45, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks later.

Investigators say Hermanofski had a blood-alcohol level of .251 percent and had opiates and anti-anxiety medications in her system at the time of the crash. A person in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Hermanofski was sentenced by now-retired judge William Amesbury to three-to-six years in state prison followed by four years probation.

After she was released from state prison, Hermanofski repeatedly violated probation for various offenses, including leaving the in-patient treatment center, failing to return to the county correctional facility, failing to meet with her probation officer and being charged by Wilkes-Barre police.

When she left the in-patient treatment center in December, Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III issued a capias warrant.

Pierantoni reissued the capias warrant when Hermanofski failed to appear Wednesday to be sentenced on the probation allegations.

Comments / 3

Tallulah
3d ago

She should have gotten decades! gets a slap on the wrist and instead of realizing that she was handed a second chance she decides to laugh at the judge and continues to play kids games smh

Reply(1)
3
Times Leader

Times Leader

