Klamath Falls, OR

Annual Linkville Cemetery Clean-Up Day Scheduled

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlamath Historical Society in conjunction with Klamath Falls City Parks is having its annual Linkville Cemetery cleanup...

Lebanon-Express

Linn County Fair reserved concert seating on sale now

Reserved seating tickets for the Linn County Fair main stage entertainment are now available online for purchase, ranging from $22 to $30. General seating is free with daily admission. The fair, which will run from July 14-16, will feature multiple headline acts. Sara Evans will perform July 14, Five For...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

KPDRA Announces applications open for 'no irrigation program'

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (KPDRA) is currently accepting applications for its 2022 No Irrigation Programs to provide financial assistance and/or relief to local farmers and ranchers who normally receive surface water through the Klamath Project. The application deadline is June 15, 2022. Two programs...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Portland Mercury

City's Homeless Village for LGBTQ+ Portlanders Moving to SW Naito Today, Despite Neighbors' Pushback

The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
PORTLAND, OR
Herald and News

Chiloquin gets $500K to clean up vacant automotive garage

Eight Oregon communities, including Chiloquin, will share in $4.4 million from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to clean up contaminated buildings and industrial sites. The money comes from the EPA’s Brownfields Program. These are sites across the country where communities haven’t been able to expand or create development projects because...
CHILOQUIN, OR
Atlas Obscura

The Carousel that Saved a Town

Entering the octagonal brick building that houses Albany, Oregon’s carousel is like stepping into a children’s picture book. Tinkly, tinny music flush with cymbal and piano strikes fills the air. Lights dance off the mirrors that decorate the carousel, reflecting swirls of color as a fantastical menagerie spins on the platform: a grizzly bear sporting glasses, a fierce Chinese Foo dog named “Friend,” a Pegasus carrying fairy passengers. And the people who did it all—those who built this carousel and crafted all its animals by hand over the course of 20 years—are there too. They’re smiling, handing out tickets, beaming with pride.
ALBANY, OR
KDRV

New Oregon schools advisory in effect today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's education and health departments are issuing a new "School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction." The new advisory insists schools use their layered approach of preventive measures, including masks, to retain in-person for the balance of the school year. The advisory says a pre-pandemic protocol for respiratory disease outbreak is in place with the state experiencing a respiratory illness increase as people relax pandemic guidelines.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Petersen Rock Garden welcomes visitors after years of off-and-on closures

After being closed off-and-on since for years, Petersen Rock Garden has spent the last year welcoming visitors consistently. Owner Susan Caward says the business has dealt with back-and-forth closures since 2015 due to insurance troubles and the pandemic. “I know we’ve had people from every state in the United States,”...
REDMOND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR DECLARES DROUGHT EMERGENCY INCLUDING FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY

On Friday, Governor Kate Brown declared a drought emergency in four Oregon counties, including Douglas. Brown’s Executive Order directs state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. The emergency includes Baker, Wallowa and Wheeler counties as well. Brown said, “Baker, Douglas, Wallowa and Wheeler counties are facing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend woman receives outpouring of help for bucket list

By her vivacious attitude, you can’t tell she only has weeks to live, but her body and mind are getting ready to depart. Martha Sylvester, a Bend resident, sits across from me with a smile on her face. We share tears, jokes, and reflect on her story. Sylvester’s 23-year-old...
BEND, OR
KDRV

Ashland Fire & Rescue fighting blaze at Ashland Plaza

Fire personnel are on the scene of a structure fire in Ashland near the plaza. Smoke is visible from the Ashland Plaza Cam. Newswatch 12 has a reporter en route and will update this post when more information becomes available.
ASHLAND, OR
kezi.com

University area residents react to Eugene Police's plan to patrol for parties

EUGENE, Ore.--- Residents near the University of Oregon weighed in on the Eugene Police Department’s plan to provide extra police presence to deter parties this weekend. Many said they feel as though the police’s response to the unruly parties is unwarranted. Jenni Pak lives in an apartment complex one block away from where the most recent party happened.
EUGENE, OR

