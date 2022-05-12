Scott Parker's passionate half-time speech from Bournemouth's promotion decider

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers... Two Manchester United players - both members of Ralf Rangnick's slumping senior squad - had to be pulled apart after a full-on fight towards the end of Friday's training session, which was brought to a premature end. Manchester United...
Thomas Tuchel has branded Jurgen Klopp "the master of being the underdog" as he praised his compatriot for fostering a countrywide "sympathy" for Liverpool. Pep Guardiola lit a fuse between his Manchester City side and Klopp's Liverpool by claiming "everyone in this country" wants the Reds to pull off an unprecedented quadruple this season.
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Erik ten Hag targets Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as his first marquee signing in a summer overhaul at Old Trafford. Chelsea will learn if Real Madrid star Casemiro will be available this summer soon after the Champions League final.
A decade since the iconic Premier League match between Manchester City and QPR. Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Nedum Onuoha, Micah Richards, Roberto Mancini, Mark Hughes and Martin Tyler share their memories of the day.
Emma Hayes says she is "over the moon" as Chelsea forward Fran Kirby returns to contention for the Women's FA Cup final against Man City on Sunday. Around a month ago, it was announced Kirby would be ruled out for an indefinite amount of time due to injury and fatigue concerns that were being investigated by Chelsea, having taken various periods out over the last few seasons due to health issues.
Hannah Rankin defended her WBA & IBO super-welterweight titles following a 10th-round stoppage victory against Alejandra Ayala. Rankin developed as the fight progressed, before connecting well in the final round and causing the stoppage. The victory for the Scot elevates the prospect her potentially stepping into the ring with Natasha...
The Boxxer Series cruiserweights will have a final face-off at today's weigh-in - and you can watch on a live stream. Eight fighters will collide in the exciting, fast-paced tournament in Manchester on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports from 7pm. Ricky Reeves (2-0, 1 KO) - Sheffield. Jay Farrell...
William Haggas expects Baaeed to be firing on all cylinders as he bids to extend his long unbeaten run in Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. The four-year-old won all six of his starts last season, progressing quickly through the ranks from winning his maiden to ending the campaign with victory in the Group One QEII Stakes at Ascot.
Kerry's victory over Mayo in last month's National League final will be remembered for the duel between David Clifford and Pádraig O'Hora. James Horan elected to play man-on-man at the back, exposing O'Hora to Kerry's top forward. He played well on the Fossa star for long periods, but Clifford...
Strathclyde Sirens are hosting London Pulse at the Emirates Arena in Round 18 of the Vitality Netball Superleague. Sirens' last Superleague outing was a 57-50 victory over Saracens Mavericks, while London Pulse had a bye weekend in Round 17. Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on the Sky Sports...
The baby-faced assassin George Boughey will be hoping Cachet can strike again and complete the Guineas double at ParisLongchamp in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (2:15) on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing. She faces tough opposition in the shape of Aiden O'Brien's improving filly Toy as well as the...
Stradivarius gained a 20th career success and made it a perfect six wins from six races at York with victory in the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup under Frankie Dettori. It was a record-breaking performance from Bjorn Nielsen's eight-year-old, who moved sweetly to the front before finding enough in the end to land his 18th European Group-race victory.
Ahead of Saturday's BOXXER series tournament in Manchester, we meet some of the cruiserweights competing for the crown. Sheldon McDonald, in his own words, has "been through a lot" in his life. The 25-year-old Sheffield lad lost his brother to suicide in 2017, a tragedy that would have broken even...
Lauren Winfield-Hill produced a stunning 96 from just 51 balls to inspire Northern Diamonds to victory over Lightning in their opening match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The 20-over-competition - named after England women's most-capped player - sees eight women's regional teams battling it out in two groups of four, and it was Winfield-Hill who claimed the plaudits on Saturday to steer her side to a 39-run win.
Entering into its second year, the Charlotte Edwards Cup kicks off a big summer of T20 cricket, with eight teams battling it out for the trophy. Named after England women's most-capped player, the tournament will see eight women's regional teams battling it out for the trophy in the 20-over competition, each playing six group-stage matches in two groups of four.
"The fans are due their grievances. When you ask them to love a club so much, you can't then ask them to not have an opinion." When Frank Lampard took over at Everton in late January, the assignment was clear. Nothing short of retaining Everton's Premier League status would suffice.
It took 22 penalties to separate Liverpool and Chelsea in February's Carabao Cup final. After an enthralling contest at Wembley ended goalless, Kepa Arrizabalaga, sent on as a substitute in the final minute of extra-time, fatefully skied the decisive spot-kick in the shootout. Liverpool and Chelsea are now braced to...
Liverpool completed a clean sweep of the domestic cups with another penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea at Wembley in the FA Cup final, as Kostas Tsimikas struck the decisive spot-kick after Mason Mount’s effort was saved by Alisson. It had taken 22 penalties to separate the sides in February's...
Jurgen Klopp praised both Liverpool and Chelsea for being "mentality monsters" after an epic FA Cup final penalty shoot-out whilst Thomas Tuchel was "sad but proud". Liverpool completed a clean sweep of the domestic cups with another dramatic win over Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, as Kostas Tsimikas struck the decisive spot-kick after Mason Mount's effort was saved by Alisson.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola has hit back at criticism of his squad's character from Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov by saying, "I didn’t see this personality when I destroyed them" in two Champions League finals. Evra and Berbatov were part of the United squads which were outclassed by...
Comments / 0