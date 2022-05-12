Scott Parker's passionate half-time speech from Bournemouth's promotion decider

Emma Hayes says she is "over the moon" as Chelsea forward Fran Kirby returns to contention for the Women's FA Cup final against Man City on Sunday. Around a month ago, it was announced Kirby would be ruled out for an indefinite amount of time due to injury and fatigue concerns that were being investigated by Chelsea, having taken various periods out over the last few seasons due to health issues.

