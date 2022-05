A crisis was averted after rescuers from the U.S. Coast Guard saved four sailors who were stranded off the coast of New York. Reports indicate that the 39-foot vessel was damaged and the sailors injured after a rare natural phenomenon occurred on the Long Island Sound. Coast Guard members could be seen jumping into very rough waters to help airlift the men to safety. How did this boat suffer so much damage?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO