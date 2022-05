MCLEAN, Va., May 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Army National Guard awarded a $2M follow-on contract to By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) and its teaming partner Warhorse Training Solutions. Under this contract, By Light will provide 44 additional Recruiting Experiences to attract and educate young men and women about critical Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) while providing recruiters with valuable personnel leads. This contract also provides one year of maintenance and support for the existing 85 Recruiting Experiences fielded across the United States.

