u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Tri-radio Module, Supporting Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee)
MAYA-W2 is among the first host-based modules to extend the benefits of highly efficient Wi-Fi 6 to industrial applications. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the u-blox MAYA-W2 tri-radio module....www.charlottenews.net
