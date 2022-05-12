ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Tri-radio Module, Supporting Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee)

MAYA-W2 is among the first host-based modules to extend the benefits of highly efficient Wi-Fi 6 to industrial applications. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the u-blox MAYA-W2 tri-radio module....

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
