Cielo Announces Update to Capital Allocation Plans; Continues to Execute Corporate Strategy
Revised Plan Addresses Current Inflationary Environment. Shifts Focus to Research & Development Demonstration Facility. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company'), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, today announced a revised capital allocation plan to meet its commercial waste-to-fuel facility...www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0