DEEP investigating fatal shooting of bear in Newtown, monitoring cubs. The fatal shooting of a female bear in Newtown is under investigation by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The shooting happened yesterday. The surviving bear cubs were left by DEEP in the area as it is their home range, and their familiarity with the area will increase their chance of success. Newtown Police urge people not to feed the bear cubs, which will greatly reduce that likelihood. DEEP says this behavior will also diminish their fear of people creating a greater danger for the bear and public safety. Newtown is working with the DEEP to monitor the bear cubs. Any witnesses to the incident are requested to notify DEEP (860-424-3011). Anyone who observes a black bear in Connecticut is encouraged to report the sighting on DEEP’s website or send an email to deep.wildlife@ct.gov.

2 DAYS AGO