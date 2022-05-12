Hearing into controversial warehouse proposal continued in Newtown
By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
3 days ago
A public hearing into a controversial warehouse proposal in Newtown has been continued to May 19th. The Planning and Zoning Commission will again hold their meeting at Edmond Town Hall due to the anticipated large turnout. New York-based Wharton Equity Partners has...
The annual budget referendum in New Fairfield is tomorrow. Voters can cast ballots tomorrow from 10am to 8pm at New Fairfield Middle School. Absentee ballots are available for those who qualify until noon today. The budget is $55.2 million, a 3.11 percent mill rate increase over the current year. First...
A proposal to reroute fees on power generation designed to help reduce energy costs to ratepayers to help address waste has been killed by the legislature's Environment Committee. The proposal would have diverted $8 million a year in expected rebates on customer’s monthly energy bills from the expected closure of the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, MIRA.
Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held in Newtown. The first one is today. The Department of Public Health Griffin Health van will be at the Newtown Community Center from 3pm to 7. This is for everyone 5 and older with a separate area for pediatric vaccines. This clinic is a walk-in, individuals are welcome at any time. Those getting a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine card. The Newtown Health District Team is holding a clinic at the Municipal Center on May 17th from 1pm to 3:30. The Moderna vaccine clinic is for individuals age 18 and up only. This clinic is by appointment only and reservations can be made on the health district's webpage.
The Town of Bethel has funding available to assist income eligible residential property owners for repairs to existing properties. Funds can be used to perform a variety of repairs and upgrades including but not limited to code violations, increased energy efficiency and accessibility improvements and other general rehabilitation and improvements as approved by the Town. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says applications will be accepted and processed on a first come first serve basis, pending the availability of funds.
Ridgefield officials are holding a virtual workshop tonight on what researchers have found about the 1777 Battle of Ridgefield. The Historical Society is also looking for feedback from residents about how best to preserve the town's history, the evidence and artifacts that represent it. Ridgefield recently marked the 245th anniversary of the Revolutionary War event. Tonight's Zoom is at 7pm and registration is required. A second, in person charette is planned. The collaborative and moderated workshop will include brainstorming, participation, and interaction about how Ridgefield will continue to commemorate the Battle of Ridgefield in years to come. That event will be held June 12th at Ridgefield Library from 2pm to 3:30.
The Danbury Environmental Impact Commission is considering an application to turn a vacant building near the mall into a restaurant with drive-thru. The application, for a restaurant to be determined, is before commission because Kissen Brook runs behind the former Pier 1 Imports property. Danbury Retail Management LLC plans to tear down the building and construct a smaller one for a drive-thru restaurant and other commercial space. The parking area would be reduced with some of the 1-point-2 acres at the corner of Backus Avenue and Sugar Hollow Road returned to nature. The public hearing has been continued to the May 25th meeting. Approvals would also be needed from Danbury's Planning and Zoning commissions.
Danbury has moved into the state Department of Public Health's red zone for COVID-19 community spread. 158 of the state's 169 municipalities are in the red zone with 15 or more cases per 100,000 population each in the last two weeks reported. Sherman is in the Yellow zone with between 5 to 9 cases. 10 small towns, including Bridgewater and Roxbury, are in the grey zone with fewer than 5.
Alternative Center for Excellence honoring late founder. The Alternative Center for Excellence in Danbury is honoring its late founder with Joe Pepin Day. The event on May 14th is open to the public. ACE will celebrate his legacy from 1pm to 4pm. The 85-year-old Pepin died in January. The City Council is considering renaming the school building, and the street or a portion of the street where it's located, after him. He taught at Danbury High School before becoming ACE’s founding principal and teaching there beginning in 1977. He retired in 1997 but continued to participate in events there.
DEEP investigating fatal shooting of bear in Newtown, monitoring cubs. The fatal shooting of a female bear in Newtown is under investigation by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The shooting happened yesterday. The surviving bear cubs were left by DEEP in the area as it is their home range, and their familiarity with the area will increase their chance of success. Newtown Police urge people not to feed the bear cubs, which will greatly reduce that likelihood. DEEP says this behavior will also diminish their fear of people creating a greater danger for the bear and public safety. Newtown is working with the DEEP to monitor the bear cubs. Any witnesses to the incident are requested to notify DEEP (860-424-3011). Anyone who observes a black bear in Connecticut is encouraged to report the sighting on DEEP’s website or send an email to deep.wildlife@ct.gov.
Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Economic Forecast event. The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Forecast event yesterday morning. The keynote speaker was economist Don Klepper-Smith, who served as Chairman of former Governor Rell’s Economic Advisory Council between 2007 and 2010. He told the Chamber to expect more inflation and a 50 percent chance of recession over the next year. He noted that it does mean a 50 percent chance of getting away with slower growth. During his virtual presentation, Klepper-Smith said there is a recession headwind.
The Brookfield Board of Selectmen has adopted a proclamation to recognize and promote mental health awareness. Brookfield Cares is promoting social and emotional wellness in the community with a number of resources available on the organization's website. Brookfield Cares promotes outreach, awareness, and education on the impact of mental health issues, substance use and misuse, addiction, suicide, and other public health concerns.
Brookfield Food Pantry volunteers have taken delivery of a truck filled with 1300 pounds of product from Connecticut Foodbank/Foodshare. They sorted and bagged 50 pound bags of apples, carrots, potatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, and cabbage to get ready for the new Thursday afternoon pantry last week. The new hours, starting this month, are Tuesdays 9:30am to 11 and the first and third Thursdays of the month from 4:30pm to 6.
The Ridgefield Board of Education has announced a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield for a before-school program in the fall. This would be for students of Barlow Mountain, Farmingville and Veterans Park Elementary Schools, which all start classes at 9am. During the Board's meeting this week, Superintendent Susie Da Silva said they heard from parents who had problems finding day care, and a survey determined the late-arrival schools had the most challenges. The Boys and Girls Club is in walking distance to Veterans Park, so adults will walk the children to school, while buses will transport Barlow Mountain and Farmingville children to the schools. The cost of the program will be 10 dollars per day per child, with a limit of 225 children. Between 7am and 9am children will have access to Boys and Girls Club programming and homework help. Enrollment is open until July.
