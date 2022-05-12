Hearing into controversial warehouse proposal continued in Newtown

The Ridgefield Board of Education has announced a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield for a before-school program in the fall. This would be for students of Barlow Mountain, Farmingville and Veterans Park Elementary Schools, which all start classes at 9am. During the Board's meeting this week, Superintendent Susie Da Silva said they heard from parents who had problems finding day care, and a survey determined the late-arrival schools had the most challenges. The Boys and Girls Club is in walking distance to Veterans Park, so adults will walk the children to school, while buses will transport Barlow Mountain and Farmingville children to the schools. The cost of the program will be 10 dollars per day per child, with a limit of 225 children. Between 7am and 9am children will have access to Boys and Girls Club programming and homework help. Enrollment is open until July.

2 DAYS AGO