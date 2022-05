A local mechanic never did the work he was hired to do and ignored calls from the complainant asking for her money back, according to court documents. The case unfolded at about 3:20 p.m. April 21, when police officers responded to the 3900 block of Santa Isabel Avenue. A woman stated that last week, she contacted a man via Facebook for some mechanic work. She only knew him as “Martin.”

