ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuQxA_0fbYhqt400

A slight deceleration in the U.S. inflation rate in April led one senior citizens advocacy group to lower its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment estimate for Social Security recipients, though it’s still likely that next year’s adjustment will be the highest in more than 40 years.

See: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
Find: 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

On Wednesday, the nonpartisan Senior Citizens League updated its 2023 COLA estimate to 8.6% , somewhat lower than last month’s 8.9% estimate. The update came after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics issued its latest consumer price index report.

The report showed that inflation in April rose at a monthly rate of 0.3%, down from 1.2% in March and the first time since last summer that inflation slowed. On an annual basis, the inflation rose 8.3% in April vs. 8.5% in March.

The Social Security COLA is calculated by using the average rate of inflation in the third quarter of the year, said Mary Johnson, the Senior Citizens League’s Social Security and Medicare policy analyst. When those figures come out, the data for July, August and September will be added together and divided by three to get the average. The 2022 number will then be compared with the third quarter average of 2021 to determine the percentage of change for 2023.

There’s still plenty of time for the U.S. inflation rate to change by the third quarter. But it has become increasingly doubtful that it will get anywhere near the rate the Federal Reserve hopes to achieve through its series of interest-rate hikes. Hopes that inflation will drop considerably in the coming months have all but evaporated.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

“In reality, no one knows with certainty or even high confidence how the trajectory of inflation or the economy will change in coming months,” Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group, said in an email statement to GOBankingRates. “The probability of more inflation and tighter financial conditions into the extended future is higher than before.”

This likely means that the 2023 Social Security COLA will be the highest in decades. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, some experts believe the COLA for 2023 could be in the 9% range, which would be the biggest increase since 1981, when the COLA was 11.2%.

There’s no guarantee that the COLA will offset inflation, however. This year’s COLA, which is based on inflation figures from 2021, is only 5.9% — well below the current rate of inflation. That’s not a good sign for Social Security beneficiaries.

“Most retirees here in the U.S. are having a tough time dealing with price increases and inflation of this magnitude,” Johnson told GOBankingRates in an email, adding that food insecurity, a lack of affordable housing and high home heating costs are particularly challenging for seniors.

“All of us need to keep a watchful eye on our relatives and neighbors to make sure we all get through this okay.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years

Comments / 69

Roger Wilkinson
05-13

What’s funny is the true inflation rate is considerably higher than this. Gasoline. Electricity, Natural gas, steaks, hamburger, and considerable other things have more than doubled and expert say many things have an inflation rate way over 25% but the government won’t admit it

Reply(6)
46
john delaney
05-13

Atlanta Georgia inflation rate is actually over 10% ! The Government calculations again are in favor of the self serving lawmakers and by 2023 will probably be below 7% once again hurting the already suffering Senior Citizens.

Reply
28
Larry Guthrie
05-13

I see these fraudulent articles all the time every day and it is just as bad as the mid easterner on the phone telling me my Amazon account has been hacked when I don't have a Amazon account

Reply
19
Related
Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Knapp
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Consumer Price Index#Cola#Senior Citizens League#The Social Security Cola#Medicare
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security likely to increase by hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Here's some good news if you are on Social Security. Despite what was recently shared by Senator Lindsey Graham about having to pay more into Social Security and get lower payments in a recent article, the truth is Social Security income is very likely going up for participants.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
biztoc.com

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

The stock market has been extremely volatile since the start of the year. As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income. Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power.
BUSINESS
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Receive Your Money

Three rounds of Social Security payments have already gone out for the month of August, with a couple more left to go. Since around 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, the Social Security Administration sends out checks in several batches each month to manage the massive amount of mailing. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
181K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy