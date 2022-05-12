ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players, coaches excited to return Saturday to Dwyer Stadium for annual Rotary Tournament

By Howard B. Owens
It would be nice to say, "come rain or shine" there will be baseball at Dwyer Stadium this weekend.

But Batavia Rotary Club's annual baseball tournament has never had that luxury. If there's rain on Saturday, there is no tournament.

The inaugural tournament was in 1999, and on the intervening 23 years, there have been 18 tournaments played.  Three years were lost to rain and two to COVID.

