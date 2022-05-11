Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Collects third win

Campbell made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Campbell played a gutsy game -- the loss wasn't on him. He was beaten twice on nifty, hard-driving plays by Nick Paul, but stood on his head the rest of the game. He even stayed in the game after getting run over and hurting his knee when Paul drove the net in the third. Campbell proved that his early-season play wasn't fluky, despite his wobbles in the second half. He's a UFA now and is due a raise from his $1.65 million deal the last two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can resign him given their cap challenges.

