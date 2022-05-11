ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Collects third win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gonsolin (3-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up one hit and four walks over five scoreless innings in an 11-1...

www.cbssports.com

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss

Campbell made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Campbell played a gutsy game -- the loss wasn't on him. He was beaten twice on nifty, hard-driving plays by Nick Paul, but stood on his head the rest of the game. He even stayed in the game after getting run over and hurting his knee when Paul drove the net in the third. Campbell proved that his early-season play wasn't fluky, despite his wobbles in the second half. He's a UFA now and is due a raise from his $1.65 million deal the last two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can resign him given their cap challenges.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Steady presence in clinching win

Raanta made 27 saves Saturday in a 3-2 series-clinching win over the Bruins in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Jake DeBrusk beat him from the slot in the second to cut the Canes lead to 2-1 and David Pastrnak put a one-timer past him with 22 seconds left. Raanta has made Canes' fans say, 'Freddie who?' with his focused play in Round 1. Frederik Andersen (lower body) may return in Round 2 against either the Rangers or Pens, but if not Raanta has proven he is more than capable.
RALEIGH, NC
Kings' Jonathan Quick: No help in Game 7

Quick allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 7. For the second time in this series, Quick took the loss with no goal support from his teammates. Unlike in Game 2, the 36-year-old put in an excellent effort this time around, though it wasn't enough to get the Kings into the second round. Quick has one more season left on the 10-year contract he signed in 2012. He'll likely share goaltending duties with Cal Petersen in 2022-23 if the Kings don't shake things up in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drops team-high seven assists

Smart posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Smart found his stroke from deep en route to his first 20-plus point performance of the second round. The...
BOSTON, MA
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and he grabbed his right groin, and then couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. He tried to gut out one shift early in the second, but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is likely to finish Saturday's game hurt.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

NBA best bets: Expect low scoring in both Game 7s on Sunday

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
BOSTON, MA
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Restructures deal

Boyle and the Ravens have agreed to a restructure of his current contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Boyle's contract was reduced and ultimately created cap space for the team. Primarily known for his blocking, Boyle had just one reception for two yards in five games during the 2021 season. He projects to back up Mark Andrews in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He had hit .129 with seven strikeouts and one walk in his last 31 at-bats. Matt Duffy was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
ANAHEIM, CA

