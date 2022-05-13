ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Weather: After Destructive Storms, Friday Ushers In Calm Stretch

By WCCO-TV Staff
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a second-straight night of destructive weather, Minnesota will enjoy several days of peace.

Most of the damage from Thursday’s storms was concentrated in western Minnesota, and it was from winds that were up to 70 mph in some locations. There is also an unconfirmed report of a tornado touching down in Pillager.

The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Blomkest in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside.

Thursday’s extreme weather was due in part to humidity and record heat in the state. The high temperature in Minneapolis was 92 – breaking the record of 90 that was set in 1900.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4Nsh_0fbYOw9500

(credit: CBS)

The dew point will drop dramatically thought the overnight and into Friday morning, then it will stay down in the refreshing range into the weekend.

Thursday’s high will hit 80 in the Twin Cities, while cool air will continue streaming in from the northwest, dropping the western part of the state into the low 70s.

For the kickoff of the fishing opening Saturday, it will be dry with a sun-cloud mix, and not too windy. It will be a little breezy as well Sunday. Both days will be in the high-to-mid 70s in much of the state.

We’ll get some free air conditioning next week, as temps fall into the mid-60s for much of the week.

