One by one, the questions marks entering next week’s PGA Championship are being answered. Phil Mickelson is out, still not ready to face the public in the wake of his Saudi comments. Harris English and Paul Casey, both dealing with injuries, have also sent their regrets. Sungjae Im won’t be in Tulsa, either, after testing positive last week in South Korea with COVID. Tiger Woods, however, was at Southern Hills on Sunday and appears ready to compete next week.

GOLF ・ 13 HOURS AGO