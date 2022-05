(BPT) - When you get dressed in the morning, do you smile in the mirror and like what you see? Your teeth are part of your overall well-being and have the power to change how you look and feel. Having a solid oral health routine enables you to look and feel your best with a brighter, whiter smile. It can go a long way in improving your health, mood and help you carry yourself more confidently.

HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO