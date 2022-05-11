HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 review

The Doro 6880 is a basic phone, but better for it if you need a simple way to make and receive calls along with texting. There’s an Assistance button too, plus solid battery life and a design that’s robust enough to survive the rigours of everyday use. It’s ideally suited to use around the home, but the clamshell design makes it a practical handset to slip into a pocket or bag, without any worry of pressing buttons or making calls by mistake. Crucially though, if you’ve got failing eyesight, hearing issues or problems with manual dexterity, the Doro 6880 is well worth a try as it addresses all of these things really nicely, thanks to a well-thought out design that will meet the needs of many seniors.

