Bellator 281 weigh-in results: Page-Storley interim title fight official, but one prelim fighter heavy

By MMA Junkie Staff
By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
LONDON – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 281 fighter weigh-ins, where all the fighters on the main card hit their marks.

In the main event, Michael Page (20-1 MMA, 16-1 BMMA) gets a home fight against Logan Storley (13-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) for the interim welterweight title. Page and Storley each came in under the title fight limit. Page was 168.6 pounds. Storley was 169.4 to make the fight official.

On the preliminary card, Alan Carlos missed the middleweight limit for his fight against Charlie Ward. Carlos will be fined a percentage of his fight purse after he came in at 189.2 pounds. Ward was 184.8.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel in London. The nearby OVO Arena Wembley hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator 281 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Michael Page (168.6) vs. Logan Storley (169.4) – for interim welterweight title
  • Fabian Edwards (185) vs. Lyoto Machida (185)
  • Denise Kielholtz (124.2) vs. Kana Watanabe (125.2)
  • Paul Daley (174.4) vs. Wendell Giacomo (174.2)
  • Simon Biyong (205.2) vs. Luke Trainer (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 12:30 p.m. ET)

  • Daniel Weichel (145.2) vs. Robert Whiteford (145.8)
  • Oliver Enkamp (168.8) vs. Mark Lemminger (170.2)
  • Kate Jackson (125.6) vs. Elina Kallionidou (125.8)
  • Alfie Davis (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde (155.8)
  • Andrew Fisher (145.4) vs. Attila Korkmaz (145.8)
  • Alan Carlos (189.2)* vs. Charlie Ward (184.8)
  • Lee Chadwick (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (204.8)
  • Lanchana Green (115) vs. Chiara Penco (115.2)

*Carlos missed the middleweight limit by 3.2 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his fight purse.

