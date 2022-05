WINDHAM, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting incident involving a sheriff's deputy Saturday morning in Portage County. According to County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, the deputy and a Garrettsville police officer were called to the 8000 block of Werger Road in Windham Township around 9:30 a.m. following a report of a "dispute" between neighbors. While on the way there, both were informed one of the people at the scene was apparently armed with a gun.

