Detroit Weather: The heat stays this weekend and we add rain and storms.

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced Friday morning it is ending the search for a missing wallaby joey that disappeared on Sunday. "We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas," the zoo said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO