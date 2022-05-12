ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: The heat stays this weekend and we add rain and storms.

By Dave Rexroth
Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 60°. Wind: ESE 5...

www.tv20detroit.com

Tv20detroit.com

Northbound I-375 closing in Downtown Detroit this week

(WXYZ) — Northbound I-375 will be closed in Downtown Detroit this week for construction. MDOT has been working on I-375 for the past couple of weeks, but as of Monday morning, the Downtown Detroit connector was closed at Jefferson. The service drive will remain open. To get around the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP & WXYZ Digital Team) — Crews continue fighting a wildfire in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp. Officials said the fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about...
ONAWAY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices in metro Detroit jump 14 cents to set another record high

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit have set a record high once again this week, according to AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices in the state are up 5 cents to an average of $4.38 per gallon. That's 48 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year.
TRAFFIC
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating 2 shootouts in 2 nights in downtown Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It was a violent weekend in metro Detroit with two shootouts in two nights in downtown Detroit. On Saturday, Detroit police say officers shot and wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire between multiple suspects near Congress and Brush. In total three people were...
DETROIT, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit woman gets book she wrote as a 5-year-old published

(WXYZ) — In a classroom in Sterling Heights, Kate Mazur of Michigan learned the fundamentals of the English language. "I remember taking all those little letter tabs and spelling out the words," Mazur said. Thanks to an overactive imagination, she excelled in creative writing. "It says Bobo was a...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Northern Michigan wildfire grows to 2,300 acres, now 30% contained

A bolt of lightning ignited a wildfire in Northern Michigan Friday afternoon. The Michigan DNR says the Blue Lakes wildfire grew to 2,300 acres in size across Montmorency and Cheboygan counties before firefighters contained it at 30%. We’re told Black River Ranch has been evacuated, as 12 structures are under...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Zoo ending search for missing wallaby joey

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced Friday morning it is ending the search for a missing wallaby joey that disappeared on Sunday. "We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas," the zoo said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive."
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Stellantis puts mask mandate back in place at Michigan plants in counties at high risk of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — Stellantis says beginning Monday mask mandates will go back into place all of its Michigan plants within areas designated as under high risk of COVID-19 community transmission. The company released the following statement Friday evening:. Beginning Monday, May 16, company-issued face masks will again be required for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 38-year-old with mental illness

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 38-year-old woman who has mental illness. Police say Tamika Carroll left her home in the 19400 block of Riopelle on May 11 around 3:30 p.m. and did not return home. Tamika was reportedly last...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ferndale Pubic School requiring face masks starting Monday as COVID-19 numbers soar

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale Pubic School announced that face masks will be required indoors starting Monday, May 16. The district says it made the decision after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed several counties in Southeast Michigan, including Oakland County, into the high-risk category for COVID-19 community transmission.
FERNDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Oakland County reminds residents of COVID-19 prevention tips amid surge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Due to the recent surge of daily COVID-19 cases in southeastern Michigan, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it has elevated Oakland County along with Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties to the high-risk category for COVID-19 community transmission.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

45 vehicles including ATVs and motorbikes confiscated during bust in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police call it a victory. “We got about 39 vehicles out of there,” Detroit Deputy Chief Eric Ewing said. Earlier this week, the Detroit Police Department hauled away dozens of 4-wheelers, motorbikes and cars stored on a residential street on the city's east side. The commercial auto theft unit is now investigating. But so far, the deputy chief says, “We haven’t located any stolen vehicles as of yet.”
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ask Dr. Nandi: What the current Omicron variants are and the risks

(WXYZ) — A total of 16 counties in Michigan are now in the CDC’s high-risk category for COVID-19, which includes most metro Detroit counties - Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair. People in those counties are advised once again to wear masks while indoors in public...
WAYNE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police release details of officer-involved shooting

(WXYZ) — Detroit police on Sunday released details of an officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say they responded to the area of Congress and Brush around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after hearing gunshots. When they arrived, police say there was a shoot-out happening between multiple suspects and that they had to take cover for their own safety.
DETROIT, MI

