High school playoffs: Area teams set for second round

Six of the area’s 11 teams to earn a spot in the NCHSAA softball and baseball playoffs won their opening round games and are now set for Round 2.

While the second-round games were originally to be played Friday, five of the six area teams have had their games moved up to today due to the forecast of bad weather in the area on Friday.

A pair of softball teams will be in action, while four baseball teams will look to continue their playoff journeys. Five of the six area teams in action will play on their home diamond.

Here is a closer look at the second round games featuring area teams:

SOFTBALL 3A (9) South Brunswick at (8) South Central

Following a walk-off win over Cedar Ridge in the first round, the Falcons will now host South Brunswick today at 6 p.m.

On the other side, the Cougars are coming off a 4-1 win over Havelock at home in their opening game.

The win was the 14th time this season South Brunswick has held an opponent to three runs or less in victory, while South Central has done so 10 times this year.

The Falcons will look to solve freshman pitcher Kina Davis, who is 9-3 on the year with a 1.60 ERA, and she also leads the team at the plate in hits (33) and runs (25).

Tonight’s winner will take on either top-seeded Eastern Alamance or No. 16 West Johnston in the third round next week.

4A (16) Garner at (1) D.H. Conley

D.H. Conley hosts Garner at 6 p.m. today in a rematch from the regular season, a contest Conley won 6-2 at home.

The Vikings pushed their winning streak to 19 games with a commanding 14-1 win in five innings over Pine Forest in the opener, while Garner needed extra innings to edge Laney 5-4 on its home diamond.

Conley continued its dominance both in the circle and at the plate, as it is outscoring its opponents 289-33 on the year, having allowed more than three runs in a game just four times this season.

In a win over the Trojans on April 29, the teams were tied at one heading into the sixth inning before the Vikings put up five runs in the home half of the frame to secure the win.

The third round will pit tonight’s winner against either No. 8 Richmond or No. 24 Holly Springs.

BASEBALL 2A (17) North Pitt at (1) East Duplin

The Panthers opened the playoffs with a win on the road over Eastern Plains 2A Conference foe Washington in the 16-17 matchup.

North Pitt will now visit top-seeded East Duplin Friday at 7 p.m.

East Duplin enters with a perfect 22-0 record after coming away with its 10th shutout of the year in a 10-0 win over Manteo.

For North Pitt, pitching and defense have also been crucial this season, as 9 of its 15 wins on the year have come in games it held its opponents to two runs or fewer.

The winner of Friday’s game will take on the winner of No. 8 Roanoke Rapids and No. 9 Jordan-Matthews in the third round Tuesday.

3A (16) Southern Lee at (1) J.H. Rose

The defending 3A champion Rampants opened their title defense with a commanding 6-0 win over Western Alamance and will now host the Cavaliers today at 6:30 p.m.

Southern Lee got its playoff journey started with a 5-1 win over South Johnston Tuesday night.

While the Cavaliers are 16-9-1 on the year, all but two of their losses have come by two runs or less.

J.H. Rose continued its trend of dominant pitching in the opener, and senior Chase Anderson continued his strong season on the mound with a one-hitter.

For the Rampants, that strong pitching has led to them holding their opponents to two runs or less in 16 of their 19 wins, including every game on their current five-game winning streak in which they have outscored the opposition 53-2.

Tonight’s winner will face the winner of a No. 8 Orange-No. 9 Terry Sanford contest in Round 3.

(29) East Wake at (13) South Central

After winning a pitcher’s duel in the opening round, the Falcons will remain at home to take on East Wake today at 6 p.m.

The Warriors pulled off a 5-2 upset on the road over fourth-seeded Scotland in their opener, while South Central rode a dominant pitching performance by Trace Baker to a 2-0 win over Southern Wayne.

East Wake enters the second round matchup having won 10 of its last 13 games after starting the year 5-7.

South Central got a complete-game one-hitter from Baker in the opener has he fanned 14, as it will now likely turn to fellow senior Alex Bouche on the mound.

Bouche is 8-1 on the year with a stellar 0.29 ERA, as he has allowed just two earned runs over 48.1 innings of work.

Tonight’s winner will advance to next week’s third round and take on either No. 5 First Flight or No. 21 North Brunswick.

4A (14) Garner at (3) D.H. Conley

In a region filled with upsets, both D.H. Conley and Garner came away with wins as higher seeds in the opening round of the 4A bracket Tuesday.

Eight of the 16 first-round games in the 4A East Region saw the lower seeded team come away with the win.

The Vikings will now host the Trojans in Round 2 today at 6 p.m.

Conley rallied late, tying the game in the fifth before scoring six in the sixth to top Apex Friendship 7-1, while Garner recorded its third shutout in as many games in a 13-0 win over Cardinal Gibbons.

Pitching has been a key to both teams’ success this year, as the Trojans have held their opponents to three runs or less in 14 of their 17 wins on the season, while Conley has down so 12 times out of 20 victories.

The winner will host either No. 22 Apex or No. 27 Heritage, as they were among the handful of teams to pull first-round upsets.