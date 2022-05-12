ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

Downed Power Lines Involved In Deadly Crash In SW Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound...

Bring Me The News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
ANOKA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit & Run Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run along I-35 in Rice County. The vehicle is a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ with damage on the driver-side door and missing the driver-side mirror. The State Patrol says the driver never stopped after striking two tow truck operators while they were working to remove a vehicle from the center median along northbound I-35 in an area north of Northfield shortly before 2 o'clock this morning.
NORTHFIELD, MN
1520 The Ticket

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. Brooklyn Park police say the suspect had fled from an officer in Osseo at about 7:20 a.m. before crashing at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. (credit: MnDOT) The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and is in serious condition at an area hospital. The suspect was later arrested with the help of “an observant citizen” who spotted him and alerted police to his location. The case is still under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Body Found in Area Crews Were Searching for Missing Woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
KELOLAND TV

Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
WORTHINGTON, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
1520 The Ticket

Detour Begins For Highway 60 – Zumbro Falls to Highway 52

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A detour will go into effect Monday on a well-traveled east-west Highway in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews are scheduled to begin replacing culverts as part of the Highway 60 resurfacing and reconstruction project between Highway 52 and Zumbro Falls. The work involves culverts west of Wabasha County Road 3 at Zumbro Falls.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
1520 The Ticket

Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
1520 The Ticket

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
