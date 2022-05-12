ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

By Kim David
 4 days ago


Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...

1520 The Ticket

ID of Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Released

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
1520 The Ticket

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
City
Northfield, MN
Northfield, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Hastings, MN
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
1520 The Ticket

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATED) Young victims of Western Wisconsin Fire Identified

Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the victims of an early morning fire. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says two young children were pulled from a burning home after emergency responders received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. reporting that a house in the City of Barron was on fire. The children, identified as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee, were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin where they were pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the fire. Their father, 44-year-old Donald Albee, was later found deceased inside the house.
BARRON, WI
1520 The Ticket

Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost control in the left curve and rolled into the east ditch.
HALSTAD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
1520 The Ticket

National Law Enforcement Day Commemoration in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Flags were lowered to have staff at government facilities throughout Minnesota today in recognition of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In Rochester, retired Rochester Police Department Sgt. Steve Franks used his bagpipes for a performance of Amazing Grace just before midnight Saturday night to memorialize following law officers. The rendition honored the tradition of the Midnight Piper that began at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC in 1994. The video below is from the 2021 commemoration.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
1520 The Ticket

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

