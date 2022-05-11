ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Feuds: David Lee Roth vs. Sammy Hagar

By Corey Irwin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no surprise David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar have maintained a feud that’s lasted decades. Each fronted Van Halen during years of massive success, each brought a distinctive style to the band and each has a popular solo career. Adding fuel to the fire, generations of...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Stevie Nicks Returns to Live Performing at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Stevie Nicks took the stage for the first time in more than two years when she delivered a headlining set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7. The acclaimed songstress opened her set with “Outside the Rain,” a fan favorite track from her 1981 debut solo album Bella Donna. From there, Nicks rolled directly into Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit “Dreams” -- her first time performing the song since it received renewed worldwide interest following a 2020 viral video.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nikki Sixx Condemns Unauthorized Motley Crue Play in New Statement

An unauthorized play about Motley Crue helmed by the playwright David Lucarelli moved Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx to issue a terse response and a warning to the band's fans. This week, the musician indicated that ads for Lucarelli's stage production The Crue: Underneath the Dirt Lies the Truth, which...
MUSIC
