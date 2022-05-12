ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man was walking in middle of McKay bridge over Lake Houston when he was hit and killed, police say

By Charly Edsitty
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iuv4S_0fbX6ZQe00

A man walking on the McKay Bridge over Lake Houston was hit and killed overnight.

According to Houston police, the man was walking in the middle of the bridge, in the 10600 block of FM-1960, just before 3 a.m., when he was struck by two vehicles.

The drivers of the white Ford F-150 and silver Honda Odyssey who struck him both remained at the scene.

Police said they were both questioned, determined not to be impaired, and released.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders shut down the entire McKay Bridge, in both directions, due to the crash, causing early morning traffic delays.

However, all lanes of FM-1960 reopened just before 6 a.m.

Police said the investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

For more on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Fire guts old North Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — A former north Houston nightclub sustained heavy damage early Saturday in a fire. It happened sometime before 5 a.m. in the 12500 block of the North Freeway near Greens Road. Houston firefighters worked to douse the flames from the exterior of the building. Arson investigators were called...
HOUSTON, TX
DFW Community News

Family says Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of a Black man fatally shot last month by police in Texas, says an independent autopsy shows the 29-year-old was shot in the back of his neck. According to Houston police, Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Lake Houston#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outdoor Life

Watch This Texas Man Catch a 8-Foot, 300-Pound Alligator Gar That Could’ve Been the World Record

Payton Moore, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, managed to catch and release an 8-foot, 300-pound alligator gar in a bayou near Houston. When he first hooked the fish, he thought he snagged a tree or something else in the water, but quickly realized that it was just a huge fish. Moore filmed himself catching the massive alligator gar, and you can see him struggle as he attempts to reel it in.
HOUSTON, TX
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Argument over underwear leads to stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood. A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy